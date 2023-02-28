  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
05.04.2023 12:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag im Aufwind

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag im Aufwind
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Mittwochmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im Tradegate-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,86 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 11:31 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,86 EUR nach oben. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 67,47 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 66,93 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 162 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 121,72 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 45,07 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.12.2022 auf bis zu 59,72 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 11,96 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 27.02.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 07.06.2023 werden die Q1 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
04.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag nahezu unverändert (finanzen.net)
04.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittag gestärkt (finanzen.net)
04.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Einbußen (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

04.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag nahezu unverändert
04.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittag gestärkt
04.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Einbußen
10.03.232 Reasons to Buy Zoom Video Communications, and 1 Reason to Sell
14.03.23Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
16.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Play Ball! Major League Baseball and Zoom Announce First-of-its-kind Partnership; Zoom Contact Center to Power ‘Zoom Replay Operations Center’
21.03.23Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential
29.03.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Hat die Bank of Japan den Zeitpunkt verpasst?
Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Siemens Energy, Adidas, Infineon
BMW - Premiumhersteller überzeugt mit starken Aussichten und moderater Bewertung!
Goldpreis: Auf dem Weg zu neuen Allzeithochs
Deutsche Telekom Aktie mit 10-Jahres-Hoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Bestseller-wikifolios im März
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
BIT Capital: Pleite der Silicon Valley Bank - welche Auswirkungen hat der Crash?
Wertverlust
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Notenbanken spielen Verlust-Versteck – und der Steuerzahler trägt die Kosten
Jeden Monat eine Zusatzrente – das ist die beste Geldanlage fürs Alter
280.000 Euro für energetische Sanierung – „Wir versuchen nun, das Haus zu verkaufen“
„Die Notenbanken ernten jetzt, was sie gesät haben“
Trump-Anklage als Social-Show und Investments für Ältere

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas schwächer -- Lufthansa tritt LSG Group an Finanzinvestor Aurelius ab -- Apple mit Niederlage in Apple-Music-Streit -- Shop Apotheke, GRENKE, Nordex, Deutsche Telekom, UBS, MorphoSys im Fokus

AUTO1 kann Verluste leicht eindämmen. Notenbank von Neuseeland stockt Leitzins unerwartet stark auf 5,25 Prozent auf. Nintendo Switch-Controller werden gratis repariert. Johnson & Johnson will Klagen mit Milliarden-Vergleich ad acta legen. Iberdrola trennt sich von Kraftwerken in Milliardenwert. ING lockt Neu- und Bestandskunden mit hohen Tagesgeldzinsen.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
Die Social Media Apps mit den meisten Nutzern weltweit
Diese Apps brechen die Milliardengrenze
So viel verdienen Blockchain-Entwickler
So unterscheidet sich das Gehalt von Blockchain-Entwicklern regional
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beim Kauf eines Finanzproduktes vertraue ich überwiegend auf Informationen von:

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen