Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag im Aufwind

Um 11:31 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der Tradegate-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,86 EUR nach oben. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 67,47 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 66,93 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 162 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.07.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 121,72 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 45,07 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.12.2022 auf bis zu 59,72 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 11,96 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 27.02.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.117,80 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 07.06.2023 werden die Q1 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,20 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

