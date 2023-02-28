Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 2,0 Prozent auf 72,13 USD. Bei 71,65 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 73,01 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 322.473 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 126,44 USD markierte der Titel am 06.04.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. 42,95 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Am 28.12.2022 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 63,55 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 13,51 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 27.02.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.117,80 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.06.2023 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

