Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittwochvormittag fester

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie um 08:57 Uhr 0,3 Prozent auf 66,93 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 66,93 EUR aus. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 66,93 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 30 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 121,72 EUR. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 45,01 Prozent zulegen. Bei einem Wert von 59,72 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.12.2022). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 12,07 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,22 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.117,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 vorlegen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,20 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

