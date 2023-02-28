  • Suche
05.05.2023 09:23

05.05.2023 09:23

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 56,32 EUR abwärts.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 08:50 Uhr 0,3 Prozent im Minus bei 56,32 EUR. Bei 56,32 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Die Tradegate-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 56,32 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 8 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 121,72 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 53,73 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 3,21 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie verdient. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 23.05.2023 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
