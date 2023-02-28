Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Neu auf finanzen.net?
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Silver Lake bleibt mit neuem Gebot für Software AG unter Bain-Offerte. Uber-Konkurrent Lyft überzeugt beim Umsatz und patzt beim Gewinn. Coinbase setzt mehr um als erwartet. SAF-Holland wird nach starkem Jahresstart etwas optimistischer für Gesamtjahr. JPMorgan senkt Kursziel für Fraport. GEA startet besser ins Jahr als erwartet und erhöht Ausblick. JPMorgan erhöht Kursziel für MorphoSys.
