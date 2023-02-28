Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 08:50 Uhr 0,3 Prozent im Minus bei 56,32 EUR. Bei 56,32 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Die Tradegate-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 56,32 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 8 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 121,72 EUR. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 53,73 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 3,21 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie verdient. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.117,80 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.071,40 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q1 2024 voraussichtlich am 23.05.2023 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,20 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

