05.06.2023 12:05

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Montagmittag ausgebremst

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Montagmittag ausgebremst
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 0,1 Prozent auf 66,99 USD ab.
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Um 11:39 Uhr ging es um 0,1 Prozent auf 66,99 USD abwärts. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 117 Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 85,18 Prozent zulegen. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 9,76 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,03 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,32 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

02.06.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Freitagnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.net)
02.06.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Freitagmittag (finanzen.net)
02.06.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste (finanzen.net)
25.05.23
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert (finanzen.net)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

