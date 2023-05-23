Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Montagmittag ausgebremst

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Um 11:39 Uhr ging es um 0,1 Prozent auf 66,99 USD abwärts. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 117 Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 85,18 Prozent zulegen. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 9,76 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,03 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,32 USD je Aktie belaufen.

