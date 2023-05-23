  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
05.06.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Nachmittag

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Nachmittag
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 1,9 Prozent auf 65,79 USD.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 16:08 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,9 Prozent auf 65,79 USD abwärts. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 65,51 USD. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 66,75 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 473.116 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 88,55 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 8,12 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.105,36 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,32 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications wird am Montagmittag ausgebremst (finanzen.net)
09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag auf rotem Terrain (finanzen.net)
02.06.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Freitagnachmittag Verluste (finanzen.net)
25.05.23
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert (finanzen.net)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
24.05.23
Zoom Video Aktienanalyse: KI als potentieller Wachstumsmotor? Quartalszahlen, Perspektiven & Charttechnik (WH SelfInvest)
23.05.23
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

25.05.23Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert
23.05.23Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
02.06.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Freitagnachmittag Verluste
02.06.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications fällt am Freitagmittag
02.06.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Vormittag Verluste
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
23.05.23Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Zoom, NVIDIA, Tesla, Palantir und Upstart)
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
22.05.23Verluste nach Rally und Rekordhochs, wo liegen die Chancen in dieser Handelswoche? Marktausblick für DAX, Dow, Nasdaq, Gold & Aktien wie Zoom, Nvidia & Co.
20.05.23Wochenausblick – von Amazon bis Zoom
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Cintas – Bullen schwingen das Zepter
OPEC-Plus Treffen in Wien: Saudi-Arabien kürzt Fördermenge
Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Munich Re, Fresenius Medical Care, Adidas
Goldpreis weiter unter 1.950 Dollar - Zinssorgen drücken auf das Gemüt
Bären sammeln Kraft für Abwärtswelle
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

BIT Capital: Nvidia, TSMC und ASML - wie geht es für die globale Halbleiterindustrie weiter?
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Das Runde muss ins Eckige
Die Währung der letzten Instanz
finanzen.net ZERO: Handle Aktien, ETFs, Kryptos und Sparpläne ohne Ordergebühren!
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Megatrend KI – Diese 25 heimlichen Gewinner-Aktien sollten Sie kennen
Mit diesen 19 „ewigen Aktien“ sichern Sie sich eine Zusatzrente
Der langsame Tod eines deutschen Traums
Bund der Steuerzahler rechnet mit höherer Grundsteuer
Der Brillen-Battle und die 13 besten Ideen des Superinvestors

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt schwächer -- Airbus steht offenbar kurz vor Rekordauftrag aus Indien -- UBS will Credit Suisse-Übernahme am 12. Juni vollziehen -- Uniper, Lufthansa, Henkel, Deutsche Post, Ford im Fokus

Deutsche Bank stuft Rio Tinto von "Hold" auf "Buy" hoch. Andreas Bierwirth verlässt Erste Group wieder. United Internet und Aroundtown verlieren Platz im STOXX 600. Apple stellt Gerüchten zufolge eine Computer-Brille vor. Deutsche Bank hebt TUI auf 'Buy' - Kursziel angepasst. Telekomwerte erholen sich von Amazon-Schock. Apple stellt Gerüchten zufolge eine Computer-Brille vor. EZB-Ratsmitglied Nagel: EZB-Zinspause ab Sommer ist "nicht ausgemacht".

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 22/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 22/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 22/23
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
1. Quartal 2023: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Portfolio
Blick ins Portfolio
Die Länder mit den meisten Milliardären
Wo leben die meisten Milliardäre?
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im April 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
iPad-Index 2022
Das kostet das iPad in verschiedenen Ländern
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre strukturierten Wertpapiere durchschnittlich im Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen