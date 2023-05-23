Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Nachmittag

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 16:08 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,9 Prozent auf 65,79 USD abwärts. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 65,51 USD. Den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel startete das Papier bei 66,75 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 473.116 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 88,55 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 8,12 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,03 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.105,36 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,32 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

