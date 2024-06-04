Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,3 Prozent auf 62,30 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,3 Prozent auf 62,30 USD. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,45 USD. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 61,78 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 87.649 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Bei 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 21,84 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 23.04.2024 (58,88 USD). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 5,81 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,70 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 0,05 USD je Aktie generiert. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1,11 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Mit der Q2 2025-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 19.08.2024 gerechnet.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,04 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
