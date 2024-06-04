DAX18.570 +0,9%ESt505.033 +1,6%MSCIW3.454 ±0,0%Dow38.767 +0,1%Nas17.095 +1,4%Bitcoin65.906 +1,5%Euro1,0864 -0,1%Öl77,63 +0,7%Gold2.356 +1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 GameStop A0HGDX Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Allianz 840400 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 Plug Power A1JA81 Lufthansa 823212
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Börsen uneins -- DAX springt an -- SAP ändert Ausschüttungspolitik -- Bayer-Strafe deutlich geringer -- BMW setzt Aktienrückkauf fort -- HPE über Erwartung -- CrowdStrike, Intel im Fokus
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Festgeld-Kracher: Klarna zahlt über 3,5 % Zinsen - Jetzt zuschlagen!
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
+33,25% Performance seit Start: "Global Dynamic" Anlage-Depot mit breit diversifiziertem Anlagekonzept - jetzt kostenlose E-Mail-Updates aktivieren!
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

05.06.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,3 Prozent auf 62,30 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,01 EUR 0,15 EUR 0,26%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:53 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,3 Prozent auf 62,30 USD. Den Tageshöchststand markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 62,45 USD. Die NASDAQ-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 61,78 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ 87.649 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 21,84 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 23.04.2024 (58,88 USD). Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 5,81 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,70 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 0,05 USD je Aktie generiert. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1,11 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Mit der Q2 2025-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 19.08.2024 gerechnet.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,04 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie tiefer: Zoom mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung - Analystenerwartungen aber verfehlt

Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 notiert im Minus

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"