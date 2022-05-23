Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagnachmittag fester

GO

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Werbung

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX sackt weiter ab -- Wall Street leichter -- Shop Apotheke mit Umsatzplus -- ProSiebenSat1 von Analystenkommentar belastet -- Uniper, Tesla, Telekom, RWE im Fokus

Delivery Hero hält nach Abschluss 94 Prozent an Glovo. DHL eCommerce Solutions investiert stark in Großbritannien. ENCAVIS-Chef geht vorzeitig. AstraZeneca übernimmt Teneotwo. Shop Apotheke mit kräftigem Umsatzwachstum. GRENKE beschleunigt Wachstum. OMV - Gaslieferungen nach Österreich nehmen wieder etwas zu. Femsa an Valora interessiert.