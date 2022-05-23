  • Suche
MyStory: Wie mich ein Wiederaufforstungsprojekt zu meinen Anlageideen inspiriert hat-w-
05.07.2022 15:48

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagnachmittag fester

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Dienstagnachmittag fester
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 3,1 Prozent auf 109,00 EUR nach oben.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im XETRA-Handel gewann die Aktie um 05.07.2022 16:22:00 Uhr 3,1 Prozent auf 109,00 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 109,00 EUR an. Die XETRA-Sitzung begann das Papier bei einem Kurs von 107,84 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 190 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 342,95 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 68,22 Prozent. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 12.05.2022 bei 77,00 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 41,56 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 310,50 USD.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,32 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 12,29 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.073,80 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 956,24 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 07.09.2022 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 3,78 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

08:00 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag gefragt (finanzen.net)
04.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications macht am Nachmittag Boden gut (finanzen.net)
04.07.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag zu (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

