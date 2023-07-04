Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Mittwochmittag nach

Aktie im Blick

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der Tradegate-Sitzung 1,0 Prozent auf 61,86 EUR.

Die Aktie notierte um 11:05 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im Tradegate-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,0 Prozent auf 61,86 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 61,86 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 62,16 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 782 Aktien.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (121,72 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 09.07.2022. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 49,18 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (54,57 EUR). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 11,78 Prozent sinken.

Die Zahlen des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.105,36 USD gegenüber 1.073,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

