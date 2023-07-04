Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 67,46 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 1,2 Prozent auf 67,46 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,18 USD. Bei 67,82 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wechselten 329.489 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Bei einem Wert von 124,05 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (09.07.2022). Mit einem Zuwachs von 83,89 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf bis zu 60,45 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 10,39 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.
Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,03 USD je Aktie generiert. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.
Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,32 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.