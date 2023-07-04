DAX15.912 -0,8%ESt504.347 -1,0%TDax3.158 -0,9%Dow34.332 -0,3%Nas13.820 ±0,0%Bitcoin27.993 -1,0%Euro1,0870 -0,1%Öl76,19 +0,1%Gold1.923 -0,1%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

05.07.23 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 67,46 USD.

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 1,2 Prozent auf 67,46 USD. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,18 USD. Bei 67,82 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wechselten 329.489 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei einem Wert von 124,05 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (09.07.2022). Mit einem Zuwachs von 83,89 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf bis zu 60,45 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Abschläge von 10,39 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Am 22.05.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 30.04.2023 endete, vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,03 USD je Aktie generiert. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.105,36 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt.

Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,32 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

