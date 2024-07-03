Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag tiefer
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel zuletzt um 0,1 Prozent auf 58,57 USD nach.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 15:51 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,1 Prozent auf 58,57 USD abwärts. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 58,30 USD ein. Bei 58,61 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 104.627 Stück.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (75,91 USD) erklomm das Papier am 06.09.2023. Mit einem Zuwachs von 29,60 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 21.06.2024 Kursverluste bis auf 55,65 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 4,99 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.
Am 20.05.2024 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 0,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,14 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,25 Prozent gesteigert.
Voraussichtlich am 19.08.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2025-Bilanz gewähren.
Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,05 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Dienstagshandel mit Gewinnen
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter
Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Gewinne
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen