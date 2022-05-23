  • Suche
05.08.2022 10:51

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag in Grün

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag in Grün
Zoom Video Communications im Blick
Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im Frankfurt-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 1,4 Prozent auf 110,76 EUR.
Um 12:22 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Frankfurt-Handel an und legte um 1,4 Prozent auf 110,76 EUR zu. Bei 110,92 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 110,22 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Frankfurt-Handel. Zuletzt wurden via Frankfurt 311 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 340,40 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.08.2021 erreicht. 67,46 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 79,57 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 19.05.2022 erreicht. Mit einem Kursverlust von 39,20 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 310,50 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,32 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.073,80 USD vermeldet  das entspricht einem Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 956,24 USD in den Büchern standen.

Am 22.08.2022 werden die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2024 rechnen Experten am 06.09.2023.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,81 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale"

ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

04.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications macht am Donnerstagnachmittag Boden gut (finanzen.net)
04.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Mittag (finanzen.net)
04.08.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Donnerstagvormittag nordwärts (finanzen.net)
01.07.22
Cathie Wood kritisiert US-Geldpolitik: "Die Fed ignoriert gefährliche Signale" (finanzen.net)
23.06.22
ARK Invest-Analyse zeigt: Zoom-Aktie wird vom Fachkräftemangel profitieren (finanzen.net)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

