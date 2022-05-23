Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag in Grün

Um 12:22 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Frankfurt-Handel an und legte um 1,4 Prozent auf 110,76 EUR zu. Bei 110,92 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Bei 110,22 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Frankfurt-Handel. Zuletzt wurden via Frankfurt 311 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 340,40 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.08.2021 erreicht. 67,46 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 79,57 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 19.05.2022 erreicht. Mit einem Kursverlust von 39,20 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Analysten bewerten die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Durchschnitt mit 310,50 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,03 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,32 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.073,80 USD vermeldet  das entspricht einem Plus von 12,29 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 956,24 USD in den Büchern standen.

Am 22.08.2022 werden die Q2 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q2 2024 rechnen Experten am 06.09.2023.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,81 USD je Aktie belaufen.

