Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit Kurseinbußen

So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 0,6 Prozent auf 71,29 USD abwärts.

Die Aktie notierte um 11:36 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 71,29 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 772 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 25,78 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 29.04.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 15,21 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD eingefahren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

