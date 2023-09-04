Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag ohne große Veränderung

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

Heute im Fokus

China will Chipbranche offenbar mit 40-Milliarden-Fonds anschieben. Vodafone will Netzabdeckung mit Amazons Internet-Satelliten erweitern. Rheinmetall will bei Kampfjet offenbar mit Lufthansa kooperieren. Airbus und Air France in Gespräche über JV zu A350-Komponenten. ENCAVIS erweitert Solar-Portfolio in Spanien mit 28-MW-Solarpark. Der Westen will Vereinigte Arabische Emirate vor Handel mit Russland warnen. China: Caixin-Dienstleisterstimmung trübt sich deutlich ein.