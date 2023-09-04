DAX15.701 -0,8%ESt504.239 -1,0%MSCIW2.990 ±0,0%Dow34.838 +0,3%Nas14.032 ±-0,0%Bitcoin23.915 -0,1%Euro1,0746 -0,5%Öl88,18 -0,9%Gold1.933 -0,6%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag ohne große Veränderung

05.09.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Dienstagvormittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Kaum Bewegung ließ sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via Tradegate bei 66,78 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
66,08 EUR -0,19 EUR -0,29%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 09:20 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via Tradegate bei 66,78 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf 66,78 EUR an, der bisherige Tageshöchstkurs. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 66,08 EUR ein. Bei 66,09 EUR startete der Titel in den Tradegate-Handelstag. Bisher wurden heute 116 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 11.11.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 86,30 EUR. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 29,23 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Mit Abgaben von 18,28 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Die Zahlen des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.138,68 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.099,46 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

