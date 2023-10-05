DAX15.120 +0,1%ESt504.110 +0,3%MSCIW2.811 +0,4%Dow33.130 +0,4%Nas13.236 +1,4%Bitcoin26.330 -0,5%Euro1,0522 +0,1%Öl84,47 -1,9%Gold1.823 +0,1%
05.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Mittag ausgebremst

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 65,76 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,50 EUR -1,97 EUR -3,06%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 12:04 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,5 Prozent auf 65,76 USD abwärts. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 1.499 Stück.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 12.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,67 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 26,66 Prozent niedriger. Bei 60,45 USD fiel das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 8,07 Prozent.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Vorab gehen Experten von einem Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in Höhe von 4,68 USD im Jahr 2024 aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

