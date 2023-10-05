DAX15.061 -0,3%ESt504.098 ±-0,0%MSCIW2.811 +0,4%Dow32.980 -0,5%Nas13.118 -0,9%Bitcoin26.397 -0,2%Euro1,0525 +0,2%Öl84,87 -1,4%Gold1.816 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 SMA Solar A0DJ6J BASF BASF11 Plug Power A1JA81 Amazon 906866 NVIDIA 918422 TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Infineon 623100 Apple 865985 Commerzbank CBK100 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Leichte Entspannung am Anleihenmarkt: DAX leichter -- Wall Street schwächer -- SMA Solar erhöht Ausblick -- RENK sagt Börsengang ab -- Alstom, Gerresheimer, Redcare Pharmacy, Ford, Rivian im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Nachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Börse Frankfurt mit schwankungsreichem Handelstag: DAX gibt letztlich ab
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Berlin, Berlin, wir fahren nach Berlin. Mit Ihrer Stimme beim Zertifikate-Award können Sie eine Reise gewinnen. BNP Paribas freut sich über Ihre Wahl. -w-
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

05.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 1,1 Prozent auf 65,30 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,50 EUR -1,97 EUR -3,06%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 1,1 Prozent bei 65,30 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 65,23 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 65,95 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 428.312 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 89,67 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.11.2022). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 27,17 Prozent niedriger. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf bis zu 60,45 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 8,03 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie verdient. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Die kommende Q3 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 veröffentlicht.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 stärker

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittwochmittag zu

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.