Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 1,1 Prozent auf 65,30 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 1,1 Prozent bei 65,30 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 65,23 USD. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 65,95 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 428.312 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Bei einem Wert von 89,67 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.11.2022). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 27,17 Prozent niedriger. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf bis zu 60,45 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 8,03 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie verdient. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.
Die kommende Q3 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 veröffentlicht.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
