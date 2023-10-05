DAX15.068 -0,2%ESt504.095 -0,1%MSCIW2.811 +0,4%Dow33.130 +0,4%Nas13.236 +1,4%Bitcoin26.308 -0,5%Euro1,0513 +0,1%Öl84,97 -1,3%Gold1.821 ±-0,0%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt

05.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im London-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 2,0 Prozent auf 67,00 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
62,50 EUR -1,97 EUR -3,06%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im London-Handel. Um 07:44 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 2,0 Prozent auf 67,00 USD. Den London-Handel startete das Papier bei 67,00 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 9 Stück.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD, nach 1,05 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.138,68 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

