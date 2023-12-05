DAX16.440 +0,2%ESt504.426 +0,3%MSCIW3.027 -0,5%Dow36.204 -0,1%Nas14.185 -0,8%Bitcoin38.612 -0,3%Euro1,0821 -0,1%Öl77,86 -0,4%Gold2.026 -0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Dienstagmittag vor

05.12.23 12:04 Uhr

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Dienstagmittag vor

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagmittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der Tradegate-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 62,84 EUR.

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie um 11:54 Uhr 0,4 Prozent auf 62,84 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 62,88 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 62,88 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 425 Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 79,16 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 25,97 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 13,16 Prozent sinken.

Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,07 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,95 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
