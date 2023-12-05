Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minus

Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,6 Prozent auf 67,75 USD abwärts.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 0,6 Prozent im Minus bei 67,75 USD. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,09 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 67,91 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 476.589 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 85,11 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 25,62 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 58,88 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.10.2023 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 15,06 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

