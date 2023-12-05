DAX16.522 +0,7%ESt504.449 +0,8%MSCIW3.027 -0,5%Dow36.119 -0,2%Nas14.277 +0,6%Bitcoin39.129 +1,0%Euro1,0809 -0,2%Öl78,58 +0,5%Gold2.017 -0,6%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Take Two 914508 Plug Power A1JA81 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T TUI TUAG50 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Deutsche Bank 514000 Allianz 840400 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX über 16.500 Punkten -- Wall Street uneins -- NIO vergrößert Verlust -- Brenntag entflechtet Sparten -- Nokia mit Gewinnwarnung -- Carl Zeiss, J&J, Lufthansa, BioNTech im Fokus
Top News
Frankfurter Börse aktuell: DAX mit Aufschlägen - Rekordhoch in Sichtweite
BASF-Aktie legt leicht zu: Einstieg bei weiteren Windparks in der Nordsee geplant
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Um 18 Uhr live: Der Jahresend-Trade 2023 - diesem Wert sollten Sie jetzt Beachtung schenken - Jetzt noch kostenfrei anmelden!
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minus

05.12.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag im Minus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 0,6 Prozent auf 67,75 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,25 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 0,6 Prozent im Minus bei 67,75 USD. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,09 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 67,91 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 476.589 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 85,11 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 25,62 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 58,88 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.10.2023 erreicht. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 15,06 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in der Verlustzone

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Abschläge

Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"