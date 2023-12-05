DAX16.449 +0,3%ESt504.429 +0,3%MSCIW3.027 -0,5%Dow36.204 -0,1%Nas14.185 -0,8%Bitcoin38.540 -0,5%Euro1,0837 ±0,0%Öl78,75 +0,7%Gold2.026 -0,2%
Heute im Fokus
DAX leicht im Plus -- Asiens Börsen in Rot -- NIO vergrößert Verlust -- Brenntag entflechtet Sparten -- Nokia mit Gewinnwarnung -- Carl Zeiss, MorphoSys, Lufthansa im Fokus
Top News
NIO-Aktie vorbörslich an der NYSE trotzdem fester: NIO vergrößert Verlust
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Studienerfolg mit Inavolisib-Kombination
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Dienstagvormittag

05.12.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Dienstagvormittag

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 0,3 Prozent auf 62,41 EUR abwärts.

Die Aktie verlor um 09:04 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 62,41 EUR. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 62,41 EUR aus. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 62,88 EUR. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 379 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 79,16 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 26,84 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 04.05.2023. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 12,56 Prozent.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
