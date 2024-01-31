Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der GVIE-Sitzung um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,10 EUR ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 09:53 Uhr Verluste aus. Im GVIE-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,10 EUR abwärts. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,10 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 59,44 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 300 Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 78,29 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 32,47 Prozent wieder erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (55,04 EUR). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 6,87 Prozent sinken.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,07 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Mit der Vorlage der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie.

