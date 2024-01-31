DAX16.880 -0,1%ESt504.662 +0,1%MSCIW3.234 -0,4%Dow38.380 -0,7%Nas15.598 -0,2%Bitcoin39.849 +0,3%Euro1,0733 -0,1%Öl78,18 +0,3%Gold2.026 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 MorphoSys 663200 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Palantir A2QA4J Plug Power A1JA81 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Microsoft 870747 Infineon 623100 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwächelt -- Novartis will MorphoSys schlucken -- Infineon senkt Prognose und reduziert Investitionen -- Bayer erleidet in Glyphosat-Prozess Schlappe -- Aurubis, Bechtle, BP, Toyota im Fokus
Top News
Anleger in Wien halten sich zurück: ATX am Dienstagmittag mit Abgaben
Handel in Paris: So steht der CAC 40 mittags
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Die globale Blockchain in einem ETP? Entdecke den DDA Physical Ethereum ETP von Deutsche Digital Assets
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag

06.02.24 12:05 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verliert am Mittag

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der GVIE-Sitzung um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,10 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,07 EUR -0,13 EUR -0,22%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 09:53 Uhr Verluste aus. Im GVIE-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,10 EUR abwärts. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,10 EUR. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 59,44 EUR. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 300 Aktien.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 78,29 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 08.02.2023 erreicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 32,47 Prozent wieder erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (55,04 EUR). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 6,87 Prozent sinken.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,07 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Mit der Vorlage der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"