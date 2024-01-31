DAX17.041 +0,8%ESt504.691 +0,8%MSCIW3.234 -0,4%Dow38.440 +0,2%Nas15.577 -0,1%Bitcoin40.323 +1,5%Euro1,0747 ±0,0%Öl78,67 +1,0%Gold2.037 +0,6%
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag behauptet

06.02.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag behauptet

Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 63,75 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,70 EUR 0,50 EUR 0,84%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Anleger zeigten sich um 16:08 Uhr bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie unentschlossen. Der Anteilsschein notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel nahezu unverändert bei 63,75 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,14 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 63,35 USD nach. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 63,53 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 335.187 Stück gehandelt.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD an. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 33,51 Prozent. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 7,64 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren. Schätzungsweise am 03.03.2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q4 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

