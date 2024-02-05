Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag mit roter Tendenz

So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 59,27 EUR.

Um 09:04 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im XETRA-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 59,27 EUR ab. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,27 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 59,27 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 29 Stück gehandelt.

Am 08.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 78,83 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 33,00 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 02.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,80 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 7,54 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Einen Blick in die Q4 2025-Bilanz können Zoom Video Communications-Anleger Experten zufolge am 03.03.2025 werfen.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,94 USD fest.

