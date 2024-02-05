DAX16.904 ±0,0%ESt504.669 +0,3%MSCIW3.234 -0,4%Dow38.380 -0,7%Nas15.598 -0,2%Bitcoin39.962 +0,6%Euro1,0738 -0,1%Öl77,93 ±0,0%Gold2.025 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 MorphoSys 663200 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Plug Power A1JA81 Palantir A2QA4J Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BYD A0M4W9 Infineon 623100 Delivery Hero A2E4K4 Apple 865985 NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneins -- Novartis will MorphoSys schlucken -- Infineon senkt Prognose und reduziert Investitionen -- Aurubis, Bechtle, Toyota im Fokus
Top News
Nach Zulassung der Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs: Krypto-Wale trennen sich von Bitcoins im Milliardenwert
MorphoSys-Aktie springt an, Novartis-Aktie schwächelt: Novartis will MorphoSys für Milliardenbetrag schlucken
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Die globale Blockchain in einem ETP? Entdecke den DDA Physical Ethereum ETP von Deutsche Digital Assets
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag mit roter Tendenz

06.02.24 09:27 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagvormittag mit roter Tendenz

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im XETRA-Handel fiel das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 59,27 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,07 EUR -0,13 EUR -0,22%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 09:04 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im XETRA-Handel rutschte das Papier um 0,3 Prozent auf 59,27 EUR ab. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,27 EUR. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 59,27 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 29 Stück gehandelt.

Am 08.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 78,83 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 33,00 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 02.05.2023 auf bis zu 54,80 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 7,54 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS lag bei 1,29 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,07 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.136,73 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Einen Blick in die Q4 2025-Bilanz können Zoom Video Communications-Anleger Experten zufolge am 03.03.2025 werfen.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,94 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"