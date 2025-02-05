Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag kaum verändert

So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt am Donnerstagnachmittag wenig Änderung. Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel und tendierte zuletzt bei 86,07 USD.

Im NASDAQ-Handel kam die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 15:51 Uhr kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 86,07 USD. Bei 86,50 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 86,00 USD. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 86,50 USD. Im NASDAQ-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 31.658 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 26.11.2024 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 7,23 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 13.08.2024 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD. Mit einem Kursverlust von 36,02 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024. Das EPS wurde auf 0,67 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,47 USD je Aktie verdient. Beim Umsatz wurden 1,18 Mrd. USD gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Die Kennzahlen für Q4 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 24.02.2025 präsentieren. Mit der Präsentation der Q4 2026-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 02.03.2026.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,44 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

