Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Aufwind

06.03.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag im Aufwind

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 67,19 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,21 EUR -2,13 EUR -3,36%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 11:57 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 67,19 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 231 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 75,91 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 12,97 Prozent wieder erreichen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 58,88 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.10.2023 erreicht. Mit Abgaben von 12,37 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent auf 1.146,46 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2025 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

