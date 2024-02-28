Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursplus

Kursverlauf

Zu den Gewinnern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 66,60 USD.

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewann die Aktie um 16:08 Uhr 0,2 Prozent auf 66,60 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,59 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 67,19 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 373.706 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 06.09.2023 markierte das Papier bei 75,91 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 12,26 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 11,59 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,42 USD gegenüber 1,22 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.146,46 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,56 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2025 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

