Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Vormittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 61,33 EUR.

Die Aktie legte um 09:04 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 0,3 Prozent auf 61,33 EUR zu. Bei 61,84 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 61,84 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 384 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 06.09.2023 bei 70,77 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 15,39 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 05.05.2023. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,02 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Zoom Video Communications-Anleger erhielten im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende von 0,000 USD, Analysten gehen in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,42 USD, nach 1,22 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.146,46 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2025 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

