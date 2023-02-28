Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag leichter

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 16:07 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 70,35 USD abwärts. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 69,56 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 70,66 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 303.192 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 43,29 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei einem Wert von 63,55 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (28.12.2022). Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 10,70 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,29 USD je Aktie gewesen. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.117,80 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q1 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.06.2023 gerechnet.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,20 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

