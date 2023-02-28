  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
06.04.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag leichter

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag leichter
Aktienkurs im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 1,1 Prozent auf 70,35 USD.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 16:07 Uhr Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 1,1 Prozent auf 70,35 USD abwärts. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 69,56 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 70,66 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 303.192 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 43,29 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei einem Wert von 63,55 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (28.12.2022). Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 10,70 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,29 USD je Aktie gewesen. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.117,80 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q1 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.06.2023 gerechnet.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,20 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
05.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
05.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.net)
05.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittwochvormittag fester (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

05.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
05.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag im Aufwind
05.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittwochvormittag fester
10.03.232 Reasons to Buy Zoom Video Communications, and 1 Reason to Sell
14.03.23Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
16.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Play Ball! Major League Baseball and Zoom Announce First-of-its-kind Partnership; Zoom Contact Center to Power ‘Zoom Replay Operations Center’
21.03.23Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential
29.03.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. Eni, C3.ai, Tesla, Apple und Toronto-Dominion)
Chefwechsel bei der ErlingKlinger AG & Das Wichtigste der kommenden Woche zusammengefasst
Oracle – Bullen am Ruder
Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Fresenius Medical Care, Siemens, Continental
BVB Aktie nach Pokalaus tiefrot - alle Augen auf die Bundesliga
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Bestseller-wikifolios im März
Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
BIT Capital: Pleite der Silicon Valley Bank - welche Auswirkungen hat der Crash?
Wertverlust
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Notenbanken spielen Verlust-Versteck – und der Steuerzahler trägt die Kosten
Jeden Monat eine Zusatzrente – das ist die beste Geldanlage fürs Alter
Regierung beschließt Strompreisbremse für Wärmepumpen
So hoch ist das Renditepotenzial des ersten Rüstungsaktien-ETF
Erster Rüstungs-ETF und das Geschäft mit den Tankstellen

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Oster-Wochenende -- TUI-Aktie beendet Kursrutsch -- Amazon kürzt wohl Mitarbeiter-Aktienzuteilungen -- Gerresheimer steigert Umsatz -- Allianz, GRENKE im Fokus

Goldman Sachs sieht Tesla klar im Vorteil gegenüber Europas E-Auto-Herstellern. Schweizer Regierung macht Vorgaben für die Bonuszahlungen bei Credit Suisse und UBS. Shell könnte wohl Geld für abgeschriebenes russisches Öl- und Gasprojekt erhalten. BaFin erhält mehr Beschwerden über Banken. Evonik verkauft Standort Lülsdorf an International Chemical Investors Group.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 23/14: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 23/14. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.net
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 23/14: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten in KW 23/14. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.net
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
Die Social Media Apps mit den meisten Nutzern weltweit
Diese Apps brechen die Milliardengrenze
So viel verdienen Blockchain-Entwickler
So unterscheidet sich das Gehalt von Blockchain-Entwicklern regional
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beim Kauf eines Finanzproduktes vertraue ich überwiegend auf Informationen von:

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen