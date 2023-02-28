Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagvormittag mit Verlusten

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der Tradegate-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 09:14 Uhr 0,8 Prozent auf 64,76 EUR. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,76 EUR. Bei 64,76 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 5 Aktien.

Bei 121,72 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.07.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 46,80 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.12.2022 auf bis zu 59,72 EUR und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 8,44 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Es stand ein EPS von 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,29 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.117,80 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.071,40 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 07.06.2023 dürfte die Q1 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,20 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

