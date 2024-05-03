Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Nachmittag vor
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,1 Prozent auf 61,90 USD.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:52 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,1 Prozent auf 61,90 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,23 USD. Bei 61,82 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 93.880 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.09.2023 auf bis zu 75,91 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 22,63 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 23.04.2024 bei 58,88 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 4,88 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,98 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von -0,36 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,15 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,12 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.
Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren. Experten kalkulieren am 26.05.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q1 2026-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 4,92 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
