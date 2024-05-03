DAX18.156 +0,9%ESt504.953 +0,6%MSCIW3.361 +1,2%Dow38.731 +0,1%Nas16.256 +0,6%Bitcoin58.519 -1,7%Euro1,0776 +0,1%Öl83,42 +0,8%Gold2.322 +0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Apple 865985 NEL ASA A0B733 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 RENK RENK73 BASF BASF11 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX legt zu -- BioNTech in den roten Zahlen -- Berkshire Hathaway steigert operativen Gewinn -- Neue Reichweiten bei Tesla Model Y -- Amazon plant neue Stellen -- BTC, Xiaomi, Infineon im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoin zeigt Erholungstendenzen: Wieder über 65.000 US-Dollar - Marathon- und Riot-Aktien profitieren
Paramount-Aktie im Aufwind: Paramount prüft wohl Sony-Kaufangebot
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
JETZT LIVE mit Michael Proffe: Die TOP-Megatrends 2024 für Ihr Depot - Schnell noch Plätze sichern!
Aktie im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Nachmittag vor

06.05.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications schiebt sich am Nachmittag vor

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,1 Prozent auf 61,90 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
57,64 EUR -0,91 EUR -1,55%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:52 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,1 Prozent auf 61,90 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,23 USD. Bei 61,82 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 93.880 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.09.2023 auf bis zu 75,91 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 22,63 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 23.04.2024 bei 58,88 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 4,88 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,98 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von -0,36 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,15 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1,12 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Die Kennzahlen für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 präsentieren. Experten kalkulieren am 26.05.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q1 2026-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2028 4,92 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Gewinne

NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen

Einer der letzten Tipps von Berkshire Hathaway-Vize Charlie Munger: Anleger haben es heute schwerer, reich zu werden - so klappt es trotzdem

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"