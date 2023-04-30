  • Suche
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,1 Prozent auf 68,24 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr um 1,1 Prozent auf 68,24 USD ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 68,04 USD nach. Bei 68,44 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 408.290 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD an. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 81,78 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Am 29.04.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 11,42 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2023 – vorgestellt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD, nach 1,03 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q2 2024 wird am 22.08.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,32 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

