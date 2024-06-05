Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications steigt am Nachmittag
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 1,2 Prozent auf 62,82 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ-Handel um 15:52 Uhr in Grün und gewann 1,2 Prozent auf 62,82 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 62,84 USD aus. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 62,00 USD. Über NASDAQ wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 75.956 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 75,91 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 06.09.2023 erreicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 17,24 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Am 23.04.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 6,27 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Experten rechnen in diesem Jahr mit einer Dividendenausschüttung in Höhe von 0,000 USD, nach 0,000 USD im Jahr 2024.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Im abgelaufenen Quartal wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie von 0,70 USD eingefahren. Im Vorjahresviertels waren 0,05 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1,14 Mrd. USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,25 Prozent gesteigert.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.
Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 5,04 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Zoom-Aktie tiefer: Zoom mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung - Analystenerwartungen aber verfehlt
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 notiert im Minus
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
