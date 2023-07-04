DAX15.795 -0,9%ESt504.296 -1,3%TDax3.127 -1,1%Dow34.289 -0,4%Nas13.792 -0,2%Bitcoin28.722 +2,2%Euro1,0865 +0,1%Öl76,91 +0,5%Gold1.919 +0,1%
06.07.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications wird am Donnerstagvormittag ausgebremst

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 1,1 Prozent auf 61,66 EUR abwärts.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:16 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 1,1 Prozent auf 61,66 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 61,66 EUR nach. Bei 61,76 EUR startete der Titel in den Tradegate-Handelstag. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 353 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.07.2022 auf bis zu 121,72 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 97,41 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 12,99 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 22.05.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 30.04.2023 – vorgestellt. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,16 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,03 USD je Aktie gewesen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.105,36 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.08.2023 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,32 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

