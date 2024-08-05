Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Dienstagnachmittag an
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,8 Prozent auf 56,08 USD.
Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:52 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,8 Prozent auf 56,08 USD. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 56,18 USD zu. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 55,88 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ 101.922 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Bei 75,91 USD markierte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 35,35 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 05.08.2024 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 55,60 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 0,86 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 0,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,14 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,11 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024 präsentieren. Experten kalkulieren am 25.08.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q2 2026-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2025 liegen bei durchschnittlich 5,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
