DAX17.424 +0,5%ESt504.591 +0,4%MSCIW3.396 +1,6%Dow39.167 +1,2%Nas16.478 +1,7%Bitcoin51.395 +4,2%Euro1,0928 -0,2%Öl77,01 -0,3%Gold2.387 -0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Apple 865985 Amazon 906866 Microsoft 870747 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 Rheinmetall 703000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Intel 855681 BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 Palantir A2QA4J Deutsche Bank 514000 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Ausverkauf: DAX fester -- US-Börsen mit Stabilisierungsversuch -- Zalando-Gewinne ziehen an -- Bayer übertrifft Erwartungen -- Uber, Palantir, Lucid, Mercedes-Benz, adidas im Fokus
Top News
adidas-Aktie gibt ab: Vorstandsmitglied Martin Shankland scheidet aus dem Amt
Nach Börsenbeben: DAX stabil -- Wall Street freundlich - US-Tech-Werte ziehen an -- Nikkei kräftig erholt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Um 18 Uhr live mit Jürgen Schmitt: 600% Momentum-Strategie - Die Top-Aktien für das zweite Halbjahr 2024 - Jetzt anmelden!
Blick auf Zoom Video Communications-Kurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Dienstagnachmittag an

06.08.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zieht am Dienstagnachmittag an

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,8 Prozent auf 56,08 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
51,14 EUR 0,67 EUR 1,33%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 15:52 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,8 Prozent auf 56,08 USD. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 56,18 USD zu. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 55,88 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ 101.922 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 75,91 USD markierte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 35,35 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 05.08.2024 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 55,60 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 0,86 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 0,70 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 0,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,14 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,11 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024 präsentieren. Experten kalkulieren am 25.08.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q2 2026-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2025 liegen bei durchschnittlich 5,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels in der Verlustzone

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt ab

Pluszeichen in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"