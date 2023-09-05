Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag südwärts

Notierung im Blick

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 0,4 Prozent auf 73,00 USD ab.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Um 11:45 Uhr ging es um 0,4 Prozent auf 73,00 USD abwärts. Bisher wurden heute 886 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 12.11.2022 markierte das Papier bei 89,67 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. 22,84 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Abschläge von 17,19 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommende Q3 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 veröffentlicht.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,68 USD je Aktie.

