Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab

06.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,1 Prozent auf 73,19 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
67,94 EUR -2,06 EUR -2,94%
Die Aktie verlor um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,1 Prozent auf 73,19 USD. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 72,64 USD. Mit einem Wert von 73,00 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 548.949 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 89,67 USD. Dieser Kurs wurde am 12.11.2022 erreicht. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 22,52 Prozent zulegen. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 17,41 Prozent sinken.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,34 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,05 USD je Aktie gewesen. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
