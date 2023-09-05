DAX15.702 -0,4%ESt504.241 -1,0%MSCIW2.973 -0,6%Dow34.642 -0,6%Nas14.021 -0,1%Bitcoin23.973 -0,2%Euro1,0733 +0,1%Öl89,27 -0,9%Gold1.923 -0,2%
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag mit Abschlägen

06.09.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im Tradegate-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 0,6 Prozent auf 67,85 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
67,94 EUR -2,06 EUR -2,94%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 09:14 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 0,6 Prozent auf 67,85 EUR ab. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab in der Spitze bis auf 67,85 EUR nach. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 68,61 EUR. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 347 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (86,30 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 11.11.2022. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 27,19 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 19,57 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.138,68 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 22.11.2023 dürfte die Q3 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

