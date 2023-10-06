DAX15.189 +0,8%ESt504.133 +0,8%MSCIW2.816 +0,2%Dow33.120 ±-0,0%Nas13.220 -0,1%Bitcoin26.214 +0,8%Euro1,0552 ±0,0%Öl84,28 +0,1%Gold1.822 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Coca-Cola 850663 Plug Power A1JA81 SMA Solar A0DJ6J NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Bayer BAY001 TUI TUAG50 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Apple 865985 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: DAX zieht an -- Shell grenzt Verluste ein -- SEC zieht gegen Elon Musk vor Gericht -- VW, ExxonMobil, Bank of America im Fokus
Top News
Pioneer-Aktie haussiert vorbörslich: ExxonMobil will offenbar Pioneer Natural Resources in Milliardendeal übernehmen
NASDAQ-Titel Alphabet- und Apple-Aktie vorbörslich fester: In Südkorea drohen Millionenstrafen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Berlin, Berlin, wir fahren nach Berlin. Mit Ihrer Stimme beim Zertifikate-Award können Sie eine Reise gewinnen. BNP Paribas freut sich über Ihre Wahl. -w-
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag auf rotem Terrain

06.10.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag auf rotem Terrain

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,03 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,84 EUR -1,66 EUR -2,66%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 11:46 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,03 EUR abwärts. Bei 60,88 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 61,00 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 88 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 29,28 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 54,57 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 04.05.2023 erreicht. Mit Abgaben von 10,58 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 stärker

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittwochmittag zu

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.