Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag auf rotem Terrain

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,03 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 11:46 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 0,8 Prozent auf 61,03 EUR abwärts. Bei 60,88 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tagestief. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 61,00 EUR. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im Tradegate-Handel 88 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 86,30 EUR erreichte der Titel am 11.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 29,28 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 54,57 EUR. Dieser Wert wurde am 04.05.2023 erreicht. Mit Abgaben von 10,58 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,57 Prozent gesteigert.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 vorlegen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,68 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

