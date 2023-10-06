DAX15.154 +0,6%ESt504.123 +0,6%MSCIW2.816 +0,2%Dow33.120 ±-0,0%Nas13.220 -0,1%Bitcoin26.200 +0,8%Euro1,0549 ±-0,0%Öl84,24 +0,1%Gold1.822 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 SMA Solar A0DJ6J Plug Power A1JA81 Coca-Cola 850663 NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 Apple 865985 Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: DAX zieht an -- Asiens Börsen im Plus -- Shell grenzt Verluste ein -- SEC zieht gegen Elon Musk vor Gericht -- ExxonMobil, Bank of America im Fokus
Top News
GSK-Aktie in Grün: Beteiligung an Haleon weiter reduziert
Börse Frankfurt vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: DAX fährt Gewinne ein
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Berlin, Berlin, wir fahren nach Berlin. Mit Ihrer Stimme beim Zertifikate-Award können Sie eine Reise gewinnen. BNP Paribas freut sich über Ihre Wahl. -w-
Aktienentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag auf rotes Terrain

06.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag auf rotes Terrain

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,1 Prozent auf 60,88 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,84 EUR -1,66 EUR -2,66%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie verlor um 08:25 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 1,1 Prozent auf 60,88 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,88 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 61,00 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 13 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 86,30 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 11.11.2022 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 41,75 Prozent. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 10,36 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie generiert. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.138,68 USD im Vergleich zu 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Plus

Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 stärker

Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Mittwochmittag zu

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.