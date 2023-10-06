Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag auf rotes Terrain

Aktienentwicklung

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,1 Prozent auf 60,88 EUR.

Die Aktie verlor um 08:25 Uhr in der Tradegate-Sitzung 1,1 Prozent auf 60,88 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,88 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 61,00 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 13 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Höchstwert des Papiers bei 86,30 EUR. Dieser Kurs wurde am 11.11.2022 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 41,75 Prozent. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 10,36 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,34 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,05 USD je Aktie generiert. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.138,68 USD im Vergleich zu 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

