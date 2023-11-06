Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Montagmittag fester

Kursentwicklung

Zu den erfolgreicheren Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,31 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Um 11:19 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 63,31 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 346 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei einem Wert von 89,67 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.11.2022). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 29,40 Prozent niedriger. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 7,00 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren. Schätzungsweise am 18.11.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

