Wall Street kaum verändert -- DAX leichter -- BioNTech überrascht mit Gewinn -- Berkshire Hathaway verzeichnet Rekordgewinn -- LANXESS streicht Prognose zusammen -- Tesla, Bayer, Merck im Fokus
Siemens-Aktie steigt: Siemens pocht offenbar auf Preisabschlag für Indien-Tochter - Schadenersatz-Prozess um "HS2"-Zug-Projekt verloren
Euro Dollar Kurs: Darum bewegt sich der Euro zum US-Dollar kaum
Value vs. Growth: Welche Anlagestrategie hat die Nase vorn? -w-
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain

06.11.23 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich zuletzt im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 1,6 Prozent auf 61,95 USD ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,6 Prozent auf 61,95 USD. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 61,86 USD. Bei 63,06 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 302.540 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 12.11.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 89,67 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 44,74 Prozent. Am 27.10.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 58,88 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 4,96 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Am 21.08.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.138,68 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.11.2023 erwartet. Mit der Präsentation der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 18.11.2024.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

