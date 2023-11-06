Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications stabilisiert sich am Vormittag

Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagvormittag ohne große Bewegung. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im Tradegate-Handel zuletzt kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 58,42 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 08:00 Uhr bei 58,42 EUR und damit auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 58,42 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 58,42 EUR ein. Mit einem Wert von 58,42 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden heute 143 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 11.11.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 86,30 EUR an. 47,72 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 6,59 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 präsentieren. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2025 rechnen Experten am 18.11.2024.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

