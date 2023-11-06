DAX15.155 -0,2%ESt504.168 -0,2%MSCIW2.884 +1,1%Dow34.061 +0,7%Nas13.478 +1,4%Bitcoin32.642 -0,1%Euro1,0748 +0,1%Öl86,03 +0,9%Gold1.986 -0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Energy ENER6Y NEL ASA A0B733 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Apple 865985 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Amazon 906866 Vonovia A1ML7J Bayer BAY001 Allianz 840400 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Deutsche Bank 514000 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen -- Berkshire Hathaway verzeichnet in Q3 Rekordgewinn -- KRONES optimistisch für 2024 -- Bayer, EVOTEC, K+S, BVB, Ferrari im Fokus
Top News
Ausblick: HOCHTIEF verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Lucid verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Value vs. Growth: Welche Anlagestrategie hat die Nase vorn? -w-
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications stabilisiert sich am Vormittag

06.11.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications stabilisiert sich am Vormittag

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Montagvormittag ohne große Bewegung. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im Tradegate-Handel zuletzt kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 58,42 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,43 EUR -0,20 EUR -0,34%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 08:00 Uhr bei 58,42 EUR und damit auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 58,42 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 58,42 EUR ein. Mit einem Wert von 58,42 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden heute 143 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 11.11.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 86,30 EUR an. 47,72 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 6,59 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.138,68 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 präsentieren. Mit den Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen zum Q3 2025 rechnen Experten am 18.11.2024.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood

NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend

Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.