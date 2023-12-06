Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag nordwärts
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 68,84 USD zu.
Die Aktie notierte um 11:57 Uhr mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel legte sie um 0,2 Prozent auf 68,84 USD zu. Zuletzt wechselten 2.865 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 23,63 Prozent Luft nach oben. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Abschläge von 14,47 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresquartal war ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,07 USD erwirtschaftet worden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.136,73 USD im Vergleich zu 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Die kommende Q4 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 veröffentlicht.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Aktie aus.
