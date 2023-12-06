DAX16.656 +0,8%ESt504.488 +0,8%MSCIW3.023 -0,1%Dow36.145 +0,1%Nas14.225 ±-0,0%Bitcoin40.784 -0,3%Euro1,0789 -0,1%Öl74,53 -3,2%Gold2.028 +0,4%
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag zu

06.12.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochnachmittag zu

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 1,7 Prozent auf 69,88 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,97 EUR 1,13 EUR 1,77%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel an und legte um 1,7 Prozent auf 69,88 USD zu. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,93 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 69,50 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 394.124 Stück gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 21,79 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 27.10.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 15,74 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich in der Verlustzone

NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Abschläge

Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone

