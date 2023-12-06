DAX16.551 +0,1%ESt504.463 +0,2%MSCIW3.023 -0,1%Dow36.125 -0,2%Nas14.230 +0,3%Bitcoin40.596 -0,7%Euro1,0794 ±-0,0%Öl76,99 ±-0,0%Gold2.024 +0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Aufschlag

06.12.23 09:23 Uhr
Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Mittwochvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,97 EUR zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,35 EUR -0,49 EUR -0,77%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 08:00 Uhr im Tradegate-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 63,97 EUR. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 63,97 EUR zu. Bei 63,97 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 269 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 79,16 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 23,75 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei 54,57 EUR fiel das Papier am 04.05.2023 auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit Abgaben von 14,69 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Für das jüngste Quartal wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte das Unternehmen ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie generiert. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

