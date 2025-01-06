Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Nachmittag gestärkt

DAX20.261 +0,2%ESt504.995 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto15,58 -4,8%Dow42.797 +0,2%Nas19.665 -1,0%Bitcoin94.542 -4,0%Euro1,0370 -0,2%Öl76,92 +0,9%Gold2.648 +0,5%
07.01.25 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,1 Prozent auf 82,45 USD.

Zoom Video Communications
78,65 EUR -1,30 EUR -1,63%
Um 15:53 Uhr konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,1 Prozent auf 82,45 USD. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 84,00 USD. Zum NASDAQ-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 83,63 USD. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 94.676 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei einem Wert von 92,78 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (26.11.2024). Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 11,13 Prozent niedriger. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 13.08.2024 Kursverluste bis auf 55,07 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 33,21 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 25.11.2024 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2024 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 0,67 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 0,47 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,59 Prozent auf 1,18 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2025 voraussichtlich am 03.03.2025 vorlegen.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2028 5,57 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"