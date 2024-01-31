DAX16.976 -0,3%ESt504.681 -0,2%MSCIW3.245 +0,3%Dow38.521 +0,4%Nas15.609 +0,1%Bitcoin39.839 -0,6%Euro1,0768 +0,1%Öl79,16 +0,5%Gold2.033 -0,2%
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste
07.02.24 12:05 Uhr

07.02.24 12:05 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,9 Prozent auf 63,03 USD ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,30 EUR -0,95 EUR -1,60%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 12:01 Uhr 0,9 Prozent auf 63,03 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 771 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von 35,03 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 58,88 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 6,58 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Experten kalkulieren am 03.03.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

