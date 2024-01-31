Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications verzeichnet am Mittag Verluste
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,9 Prozent auf 63,03 USD ab.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie um 12:01 Uhr 0,9 Prozent auf 63,03 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 771 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Mit einem Zuwachs von 35,03 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 58,88 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit einem Kursverlust von 6,58 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.
Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.136,73 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 3,16 Prozent gesteigert.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Experten kalkulieren am 03.03.2025 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.
Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,94 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels schwächer
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start auf grünem Terrain
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen