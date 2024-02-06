Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag tiefer

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im XETRA-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,06 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 09:04 Uhr um 0,6 Prozent auf 59,06 EUR ab. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 59,06 EUR. Zum XETRA-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 59,06 EUR. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 25 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 78,83 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.02.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 33,47 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 02.05.2023 (54,80 EUR). Mit Abgaben von 7,21 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Am 20.11.2023 stellte das Unternehmen das Zahlenwerk zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.136,73 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Am 03.03.2025 wird Zoom Video Communications schätzungsweise die Ergebnisse für Q4 2025 präsentieren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,94 USD je Aktie belaufen.

