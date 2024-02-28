Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag stärker

Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 0,8 Prozent auf 66,95 USD zu.

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 16:07 Uhr 0,8 Prozent. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 67,21 USD aus. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 66,55 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 274.220 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 06.09.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 75,91 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 13,38 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Am 27.10.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 58,88 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 13,71 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Im Jahr 2024 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 0,000 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,42 USD gegenüber 1,22 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.146,46 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q1 2025-Bilanz gewähren.

Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Aktie aus.

