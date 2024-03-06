Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen

Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt im Tradegate-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,7 Prozent auf 60,42 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 09:22 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,7 Prozent bei 60,42 EUR. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 60,30 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 60,35 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 53 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 06.09.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 70,77 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 17,13 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 05.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 9,68 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 26.02.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,42 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,22 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.146,46 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.117,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.

Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Minus

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Abgaben

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Handel mit Verlusten